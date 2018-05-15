Confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn to do a film together

After working together in Raajneeti, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's yet untitled film



Director Luv Ranjan, who made the film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is known for catching the pulse of younger audiences with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and so on, is collaborating with actors Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has earlier worked together in Prakash Jha's Raajneeti.

The makers of the film have given an official confirmation to Times of India about working in Luv Ranjan's next untitled. Talking about it to the publication, Ranbir Kapoor told, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association."

Currently, based on the teaser of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Ranbir is being hailed for his acting chops in the film. Apart from Sanju, the actor, who is trying to break the stereotype and walking out of his comfort zone, has been also signed for Yash Raj Film's Shamshera. In a glimpse released by Shamshera, the Rockstar actor looks phenomenal.

Confirming the same, Ajay Devgn also told the publication, "Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him."

Luv Ranjan is riding high on the success of his film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which entered the 100-crore club.

Mid-day had earlier reported about the two coming together.

