Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn together in a film?

Luv Ranjan is planning a film with Ranbir Kapoor and is likely to rope in Ajay Devgn for it



Ranbir Kapoor

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan is likely to rope in buddy Ajay Devgn in the romantic comedy he is planning with Ranbir Kapoor. The actors earlier teamed up in Raajneeti (2010). Things are hush hush but those in the know say Devgn has given his nod.



Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn seems to have recovered from tennis elbow rather quickly. Last week, he attended a puja for his new VFX office - his long-cherished dream. The actor was said to be in so much pain that he could not raise his arm and found it difficult to shoot for Akiv Ali's film. The yet-untitled romantic-comedy film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is also prepping for his upcoming film titled "Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior", where he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates