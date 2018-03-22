Ajay Devgn, Kajol seek blessings at Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur, watch video

After the release of his film Raid, Ajay Devgn along with wife Kajol visited the Mahalakshmi temple to seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi



Kajol and Ajay Devgn at Mahalakshmi Temple

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol visited the Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur. Online fan groups shared pictures of the two conducting the rituals. The couple is said to visit the temple frequently to seek blessings of Goddess Laxmi. With Ajay’s latest release, Raid, fetching a good response at the box office, it was also thanksgiving time.

Check out more photos and videos of the star-couple here:

Ajay Devgn says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film. Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like "Ishq", "Raju Chacha", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" and "U Me Aur Hum".

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told IANS, "It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It's not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script."

Ajay got married to Kajol in 1999. The couple have two children -- daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8.

