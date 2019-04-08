Ajay Devgn opens up about daughter Nysa being trolled for her outfit

bollywood

Ajay Devgn, who is currently shooting for the climax of his next historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, talks about his kids Nysa and Yug Devgn

Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa Devgn/picture courtesy: Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol have time and again proved to be doting parents. The duo is extremely protective about their kids, and their love for the family is evident enough. Earlier this year, Ajay and Kajol's daughter Nysa was trolled for wearing a blue sweatshirt dress when clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The teenager was mercilessly trolled for the selection of her outfit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the De De Pyaar De actor said: "She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that," says Ajay in one breath, adding, "I don't know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."

"Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen," he says.

