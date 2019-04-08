Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn start filming for the final battle in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

bollywood

After training in sword fighting with Inferno action director, Saif-Ajay begin filming climax sequence for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn

Starting today, the shoot of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enters its most crucial phase — leads Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are scheduled to film the climax sequence during the week-long shoot at a suburban studio.

Tracing the Battle of Sinhagad, the climax has been choreographed by action director Ramazan Bulut, who has previously worked on Hollywood projects Inferno (2015) and Rush (2012). Ahead of the shoot, Khan, who plays Udaybhan Rathod — the Rajput officer serving in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army — undertook a seven-week training in sword fighting.

A source informs that an elaborate set has been erected for the finale. "Both Saif and Ajay have been training for the past couple of weeks. Saif has been personally coached by Bulut, who was flown down from Turkey for these action sequences.

While his training was aimed at mastering the use of the longsword, over the past few days, Saif has been practising his moves for the final sword ballet that sees him taking on Ajay's character, Tanaji Malusare. It was only when Bulut was fully satisfied with his prep that he greenlit the filming of the sequence."

The source adds that since the combat between Rathod and Tanaji was said to have lasted for the better part of the attack, the makers have designed an elaborate 15-minute piece. "At one point in the battle, Rathod had knocked the shield from Tanaji's hand, rendering him defenceless. Bulut has included such elements in the piece."

