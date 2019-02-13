Taanaji makers rope in Hollywood stunt artistes to train Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

Before they film action sequences of Taanaji, makers rope in Inferno, V For Vendetta, Hunger Games stunt artistes to train Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

Having envisioned Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior as a magnum opus coming from his stable, Ajay Devgn is pulling out all stops for the period drama that sees him as the military leader of the Maratha empire.

Before Devgn and Saif Ali Khan - who reportedly plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, the Rajput officer serving in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army - shoot for the four major action sequences, the actor-producer has outsourced a special team of eight international stunt artistes to train them in the art. On the cards are dedicated lessons on sword fighting, fencing and horse riding.

A production source informs, "Since the second schedule involves intense action scenes, a team of stunt trainers will be flown in from Germany to train Saif in sword fighting. He will need to become adept at using a firangi sword, essentially a double-edged sword. He will also brush up on his fencing skills. The team will kick off the lessons with Saif, before moving on to Ajay few weeks later."

It has been heard that the stunts of the Om Raut-directed movie are largely designed by action director Ramazan Bulut, who previously worked with Devgn on Shivaay (2016).

His resume also includes Hollywood projects Inferno (2015) and Rush (2012). The source adds, "The group includes Swen Raschka - who has worked on The Hunger Games series and V For Vendetta (2005) - and Tolga Degirmen, who has been part of Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)." The piece de resistance will be the Battle of Sinhagad that had Tanaji taking on Rathod's army. "The climax will be shot only after the two actors master sword fighting."

