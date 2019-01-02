Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior's first look: Ajay Devgn as a fierce warrior

bollywood

Ajay Devgn's look as warrior Taanaji Malusare is out, and it has Devgn in a fierce avatar

Ajay Devgn as warrior Taanaji Malusare. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@omraut

After his continuous impressive act as cop Singham in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Ajay Devgn is back to entertain the audience with another story. The actor will next be seen portraying the character of Maratha warrior, Taanaji Malusare. He has fought alongside Shivaji Maharaj in various battles and is predominantly known for his effective role in the Battle of Sinhagad 167 A.D.

Director Om Raut took to his Twitter account on January 2, 2019, to share posters of the film titled, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. He shared the poster, which has Ajay Devgn as the fierce warrior. He wrote: "Brave & Heroic. The unsung warrior of the glorious history of India. #Taanaji My next directorial venture [sic]."

Brave & Heroic.

The unsung warrior of the glorious history of India.#Taanaji My next directorial venture.#AjayDevgnAsTaanaji @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/S9p0of8IJ0 — Om Raut (@omraut) July 19, 2017

Apart from Taanaji, the Golmaal star also produced Helicopter Eela, which featured his wife and actor Kajol in the lead role. Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnessed Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer, who joins her son, Vivaan's (played by Riddhi Sen) college to complete her education. Helicopter Eela is released on October 12, 2018. Apart from this film, he has two more films in his kitty - De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is vacaying with his family in Thailand. He and actor-wife Kajol have been sharing snaps from their New Year holiday. Beautiful photos from the scenic location will make you re-look at their family vacation pictures.

Also Read: Photos: Ajay Devgn Vacays With Kajol, Kids Nysa And Yug In Thailand

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates