Photos: Ajay Devgn vacays with Kajol, kids Nysa and Yug in Thailand

Ajay Devgn shared a picture and wrote, "Somewhere in between Christmas and New Year (sic)." Like Akshay Kumar, Devgn too has been taking off for family vacations often

Power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are currently holidaying in Thailand with kids Nysa and Yug. Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the holiday on Instagram and wrote, "Somewhere in between Christmas and New Year (sic)."

In the picture, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Nysa and Yug along with other family members and friends are seen enjoying in the pool. Like Akshay Kumar, Devgn too has been taking off for family vacations often.



Kajol, too, had taken to her Instagram account to send Christmas greetings to her Instagram family. Although Ajay Devgn is neck-deep in work, he has been taking out time for his family, and goes on mini holidays. Before this Thailand trip, the Devgns had taken a tour to Paris.

The actor was recently seen with his actor-wife Kajol on Koffee With Karan Season 6. He made some interesting revelations on the chat show. Ajay Devgn revealed that the biggest lie film stars say is that they love their wife, and this raised the eyebrow of his wife, who was seated beside him on the couch.

On the professional front, Ajay will be seen in De De Pyar De with Rakul Preet Singh, Total Dhamaal and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor also has a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

