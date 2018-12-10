Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De to release on this date

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyar De has a new release date yet again. Editor-turned-director Akiv Ali's romcom was slated to release on February 22, 2019, but in October, it was announced that it has been pushed to April 26.

On Saturday, the makers announced a fresh date. The film, which also stars Tabu, will now release on March 15. The rethink is apparently due to the clash with Avengers: Endgame, which is now releasing on April 26 and not May 3 as earlier announced. The makers, however, claim that as the film is complete, they have advanced the date.

De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu in pivotal role among others. Ajay Devgn is also attached to work in Luv Ranjan's next directorial. The film, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020. Ajay will also be seen in Total Dhamaal which also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn and is slated to release on December 7.

