Ajay Devgn's Punjabi version of Singham roars at last

Seven months after he was shot at, actor Parmish Verma fully recovered; begins filming for Punjabi version of Devgn's 2011 hit

Ajay Devgn

Over seven months after Ajay Devgn announced that he will be presenting the Punjabi remake of Singham (2011), the project went on floors earlier this week. While the film was slated to roll earlier this year, it ran into choppy waters after leading man Parmish Verma was shot at, in the second week of April. Completely recovered, the Punjabi actor-singer is now looking forward to stepping into Devgn's shoes and give Punjab its own version of Bajirao Singham.



(From left) Parmish Verma; a still from Singham

Kumar Mangat, who is producing the film along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, says, "Parmish was shot at, but he is fine now. Luckily, it was not a major injury." The attack took place on April 13 when Verma was on his way home in Mohali. After the incident, a local gangster, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, took to social media to claim responsibility for the shooting. He was arrested by the Punjab police in July.

The actioner, also featuring Sonam Bajwa as the female lead, marks Devgn's entry into Punjabi films. The month-long schedule of the Navaniat Singh-directed venture has kicked off in Chandigarh. "Our next schedule is in Amritsar. The script has been adapted to suit Punjabi sensibilities." Rumours suggest that Devgn might be doing a cameo in the film. "We have not discussed it with him yet," says Mangat.

