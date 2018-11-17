No more enemies: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar under one roof!

bollywood

Karan Johar, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have proved that there are no permanent friends and enemies in B-Town. Eyebrows have been raised about Devgn and Kajol featuring in one of the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan, considering their bitter past.

In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo wrote about his fallout with Kajol. He shared details of how their equation soured and blamed Devgn for it. Things went worse between them when KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Devgn's Shivaay during Diwali 2016. In the past, Devgn has even reportedly given Karan an earful for talking ill about Kajol at a party.

It is being said that Kads initiated the patch- up between Ajay and Karan. The best way to say all is well was to feature on his show. What's next? Will Devgn star in one of KJo's films? Anything is possible in B-Town.

What makes this season interesting is that there has been a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

