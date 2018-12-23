Ajay Devgn urges people to beat plastic pollution

bollywood

Ajay Devgn wants the plastic waste to be recycled

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has urged people to recycle plastic as it will help in combating pollution. "There are five trillion pieces of plastic in our oceans. That is five followed by 12 zeroes. It's enough to circle the Earth over 400 times. Beat plastic pollution. Recycle plastic," tweeted the Singham actor on Saturday.

There are five trillion pieces of plastic in our oceans. That is 5 followed by 12 zeroes. It’s enough to circle the Earth over 400 times. #BeatPlasticPollution #RecyclePlastic — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 22, 2018

This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken about the environmental health. In the past also, Ajay had shown his eco-friendly side. According to reports, in 2013, he had invested in a state-of-the-art solar park in Gujarat.

The actor was recently seen with his actor-wife Kajol on Koffee With Karan Season 6. He made some interesting revelations on the chat show. Ajay Devgn revealed that the biggest lie film stars say is that they love their wife, and this raised the eyebrow of his wife, who was seated besides him on the couch.

On the professional front, Ajay will be seen in De De Pyar De with Rakul Preet Singh, Total Dhamaal and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor also has a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty: Created A Desi Marvel Universe Of Simmba, Singham

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates