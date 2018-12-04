Rohit Shetty: Created a desi Marvel universe of Simmba, Singham

bollywood

Claiming that Ranveer Singh starrer is his 'best work to date', director Rohit Shetty on bringing his two larger-than-life heroes together in latest outing

Ranveer Singh in Simmba and Ajay Devgn in Singham

The trailer of Simmba expectedly received a thunderous response as it released yesterday - after all, the action comedy sees the heady combination of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. "The judicious dose of Ajay Devgn peppered on the trailer is the best part," Shetty told us when we met him over the weekend. Sources suggested that the sequence with Devgn and Singh forms the film's climax.

The coming together, albeit for a cameo, of Simmba and Bajirao Singham - Shetty's other iconic cop - is a delight for cinephiles. The director, on his part, too opened up about developing the Simmba series as a parallel to the crossover universe of Singham. "I always thought of it as a desi Marvel universe story where the leads meet in Simmba. I am happy with the way it has shaped up. Everyone around keeps telling me that Simmba is my best work to date."



Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

While Singham has enjoyed two successful outings, Shetty is unwilling to reveal how he intends to take his latest cop franchise ahead. "There will be more [instalments]. We'll go forward with the next depending on the response Simmba receives. It is packaged as a masala movie, but it puts the spotlight on a pressing issue."

It won't be wrong to say that Singh - with his flair for masala movies - and Shetty, Bollywood's trusted hitmaker, are a jodi waiting to take the box office by storm. Quiz the director why it took so long to unite with Singh, and he says, "We worked on a commercial together and realised that our wavelengths match. So when the right script came along, I made a dash for it."

