Ajay Devgn to play Phoolan Devi's assassin?

Sources say Ajay Devgn keen to bring story of Sher Singh Rana to big screen

Ajay Devgn; (insets) Phoolan Devi; Sher Singh Rana

After giving his nod to Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior — a biopic on Tanaji Malusare who served as one of Shivaji's generals in the 17th century — Ajay Devgn has apparently evinced his interest in another real-life story. It has been heard that the actor is keen on playing Sher Singh Rana, who was convicted for the assassination of Indian dacoit-turned-parliamentarian Phoolan Devi in 2001.

A source reveals, "What caught Ajay's attention is the interesting life of Rana, who escaped from Tihar jail in 2004, and claimed to have gone to Afghanistan to bring back the remains of the 12th century Indian ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan, before he was caught in Kolkata in 2006. He also penned a book on his journey, Jail Diary: Tihar Se Kabul-Kandahar Tak.

Ajay is likely to start prepping for the film by next year." While he is yet to zero in on a director, the source adds that Devgn is contemplating producing the biopic. For the uninitiated, Rana was accused of killing Phoolan Devi at her Delhi residence on July 25, 2001. He was convicted by the Delhi court in 2014 and is currently out on bail.

