Ajay Devgn tweeting Kajol's contact details was a publicity gimmick?

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol

Last evening, Ajay Devgn sprung a shocker by sharing wife Kajol's number on social media. He wrote, "Kajol not in country... co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. [sic]" Netizens had a field day sending messages to the Helicopter Eela actress.

Some were concerned and told her to switch off her phone while others wondered what Devgn was chomping on or if his account was hacked? Some added her number to their family WhatsApp groups as they were her fans.

Still, others even demanded a refund of the ticket money of her previous B-Town outing Dilwale (2015). Those in the know said it appeared to be a publicity stunt for Kajol's upcoming film, Helicopter Eela. Later, Devgn wrote, "Pranks on film set are so passe, so tried pulling one on you guys here.[sic]"

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. ð ð @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

On the work front, Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela, along with the National Award Winning actor, Riddhi Sen. The film is slated to release on October 12. Ajay Devgn too has started shooting for Tanaji. Apart from this historic drama, Ajay will be next seen in Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De, opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

