Kajol: I am ready to play a negative character

Kajol is currently busy promoting her film, Helicopter Eela along with her National Award winning co-star, Riddhi Sen. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the movie is said to release on October 12.

In an interview with mid-day, Kajol was asked whether there was any special reason for not playing a negative role. To which, Kajol said "I am ready to play a negative character. I never thought that I will never do a negative role. But I don't have such script right now."

After Gupt, the actress had many roll offers, but they were as same as she did in the film opposite Bobby Deol. Kajol also added that if she still receives any such script, she is very happy to play the role of a villain.

Talking about her next release Helicopter Eela, Kajol said that she liked the script of this film because after watching this film, children and parents will definitely feel something. Not only this, but Kajol also confirmed that she always wanted to work with Pradeep Sarkar. While filming, the Bengali bonding was really high on the sets.

Apart from Helicopter Eela, Kajol will be also seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

