Kajol to shake her legs on revamped version of Ruk Ruk Ruk from Helicopter Eela

bollywood

Kajol will be seen playing a possessive single mother in Helicopter Eela who also happens to be an aspiring singer and had overlooked her aspirations for her growing son (Riddhi Sen)

Kajol and Riddhi Sen in Helicopter Eela

"Ruk Ruk Ruk, arey baba ruk, oh my darling give me a look..!" Do these lyrics ring a bell in your mind? After a decade of about 24 years, the song from ‘Vijaypath’ (1994) is set to re-arrive on our playlists this September with its revamped version that you wouldn’t want to skip!

Pradeep Sarkar’s next directorial Helicopter Eela starring Kajol has already become the talk of the town for its endearing narrative. Kajol will be seen playing a possessive single mother who also happens to be an aspiring singer and had overlooked her aspirations for her growing son. Composed by musician Raghav Sachar and crooned by talented Palomi Ghosh, this revamped peppy number features Kajol in her most chirpy avatars.

The song is set to release on 25th September and Raghav seems equally excited about it. Elaborating on his experience of recreating the most popular song of the 90’s, he said, "I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original by Anu Malik. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song."

We know how brilliantly spontaneous director Pradeep Sarkar is, and this song too is an outcome of the same. It has been composed in record time and brings its background to the forefront. Here’s what Raghav added, "One morning Pradeep Da called me and said, ‘Raghav I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped but having worked with for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up started dancing."

Ruk Ruk Ruk has always remained quite a popular dance number and this revamped version from Helicopter Eela is sure to become the new hook song of the year.

Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents, co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Neeraj Gala and produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Helicopter Eela is all set to release on 12th October 2018.

Also Read: Helicopter Eela's 2nd Song Yaadon Ki Almari Is Out!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates