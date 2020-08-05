Happy Birthday Kajol! Ajay Devgn wishes wife in the most romantic way possible!

Kajol, one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actors, is celebrating her birthday today, and on this special occasion, one of the first people to wish her was of course, her hubby and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. He took to his Twitter account to wish her in the most romantic way possible!

Sharing a picture with her, Devgn wrote- "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." (sic) This was followed by a flower emoji. Have a look right here:

Happy returns of the day, forever & always ðÂÂÂÂ¹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020

Kajol and Devgn have collaborated on films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from these titles, Kajol has been a part of films like Bekhudi, which was her debut vehicle that came out in 1992, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and Yeh Dillagi.

Devgn, on the other hand, seems to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now, since he has multiple films coming up like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Chanakya, Raid 2, Thank God, and also a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. As far as his previous titles are concerned, he too has been a bonafide movie star right from his debut in 1991.

Right from the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, he has delivered massive successes like Dilwale, Vijaypath, Diljale, Zakhm, Company, Gangaajal, Khakee, The Golmaal Series, Singham, All The Best, Singham Returns, Total Dhamaal, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

