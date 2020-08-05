Happy Birthday Kajol! Ajay Devgn wishes wife in the most romantic way possible!
Taking to his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn extended birthday wishes to his wife Kajol and it was as romantic as it could get!
Kajol, one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actors, is celebrating her birthday today, and on this special occasion, one of the first people to wish her was of course, her hubby and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. He took to his Twitter account to wish her in the most romantic way possible!
Sharing a picture with her, Devgn wrote- "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." (sic) This was followed by a flower emoji. Have a look right here:
Happy returns of the day, forever & always ðÂÂÂÂ¹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020
Kajol and Devgn have collaborated on films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from these titles, Kajol has been a part of films like Bekhudi, which was her debut vehicle that came out in 1992, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and Yeh Dillagi.
Devgn, on the other hand, seems to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now, since he has multiple films coming up like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Chanakya, Raid 2, Thank God, and also a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. As far as his previous titles are concerned, he too has been a bonafide movie star right from his debut in 1991.
Right from the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, he has delivered massive successes like Dilwale, Vijaypath, Diljale, Zakhm, Company, Gangaajal, Khakee, The Golmaal Series, Singham, All The Best, Singham Returns, Total Dhamaal, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Born on August 5, 1974, Kajol is a complete family person. The actress, who has been immensely appreciated for her performances in films, has been consciously being choosy in her work post her marriage and especially after entering motherhood. We take a look at some of her candid pictures with her family. (All pictures courtesy: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Instagram accounts)
Kajol had posted this picture with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and late father Shomu Mukherjee on Father's Day. She wrote alongside, "So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls 'BELIEF', its the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'Self-belief'."
Little Kajol lovingly hugs her mother Tanuja in this wonderful black-and-white photo from childhood. Doesn't she remind you of her daughter Nysa Devgan now?
Kajol with her parents Shomu Mukherjee and Tanuja. Her mother, Tanuja, is an actress, while her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer. Kajol's father died in 2008 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Kajol with her mother Tanuja (left) and grandmother Shobhna Samarth (right). She captioned this photo, that she posted in 2018, "#tbt my muhurat of Bekhudi at RK studios, 26 years back!". She made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992.
Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. There was wide scrutiny about their relationship since Ajay is an introvert and Kajol exactly the opposite. Their love story is also different. Ajay once revealed that while they were very much in love during their dating days, they hardly said 'I love you' to each other, and even a formal proposal was never made. As Ajay put it, "We just grew with each other, and marriage was imminent though it was never discussed."
Kajol gave birth to daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. She was blessed with son Yug on September 13, 2010.
Kajol with her teen daughter Nysa. The actress often shares selfies with her daughter on social media.
Nysa with her grandmother Veena Devgan, Kajol's mother-in-law.
Ajay Devgn with son Yug and wife Kajol on a holiday.
Yug enjoys pool time with mother Kajol in the Maldives.
Kajol poses for a selfie with daughter Nysa, who is quite a sensation on social media. Recently, Kajol even responded on speculations of her daughter Nysa making a Hindi film debut. "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams," said Kajol.
Kajol and Nysa are all smiles in this beautiful selfie. As Nysa turned 16 this year, Kajol took to Instagram to post a sweet message. She wrote - "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always!"
Terrific trio! Kajol with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Recently, the veteran actress underwent surgery as she was undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Tanuja was diagnosed with diverticulitis.
Kajol with sister Tanishaa. Tanishaa shares a close bond with the Devgn family. She is often spotted with the family at functions and also goes on vacations with them.
Kajol's kids Nysa and Yug in a picture from their holiday in the Maldives.
When Ajay Devgn took his daughter Nysa out for shopping. Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Ajay Devgn was asked about his opinion on Nysa becoming a fashionista with a huge fan following on Instagram. He was quoted saying, "I don't know much about her fan following, but why do you say that she's a fashionista? She is definitely well-attired because today's generation is like this. I think Nysa is classy in her dressing sense and has good taste. Nysa does her own thing and none of us, including Kajol, interfere."
Kajol with daughter Nysa and other family and friends in a photo from their holiday in the Maldives.
Nysa and Yug enjoy with other family and friends in the Maldives. Ajay Devgn was quizzed if he will allow Nysa to pursue a career in the film industry if she opts for it. He said, "I won't be able to stop her, but right now, she doesn't want to become an actor. Of course, tomorrow cannot be predicted."
Ajay Devgn and Kajol make for a picture-perfect couple in this dreamy photo! The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in February, this year.
Kajol poses with mother Tanuja in this candid photo.
Kajol and daughter Nysa are twinning in this 'spectacular' photo
Kajol's daughter Nysa made her red carpet debut with father Ajay Devgn at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) in 2016. This picture was clicked at the event.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn all geared up for a party.
Kajol looks ravishing in this red sari.
Kajol has worked in Bollywood for more than 25 years now. She has featured in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan. Interestingly, she revealed that she never wanted to be an actor.
"I never wanted to be an actor actually. I didn't think if it was worth the money that was being paid out. I didn't think it was worth the effort and I definitely thought my mother worked too hard for whatever she was doing and however we were at that point of time," Kajol said.
Kajol added that she told her mother Tanuja that she wanted a "paycheck at the end of the month". Kajol feels Bollywood is a very erratic industry and acting is an erratic profession.
After Helicopter Eela, which released on October 12, 2018, she was seen alongside husband actor Ajay Devgn in the period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare.
Kajol doesn't miss being on a film set as often as she used to. Do you know the reason?
Kajol was quoted saying, in an interview, "I don't miss it at all. I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important."
"My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it," said Kajol.
Well, Kajol is a complete family person, and her explanation and these pictures are enough proof of this.
