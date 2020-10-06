Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passes away, actor pens heartfelt note

Ajay Devgn has taken to his Twitter account and shared the heartbreaking news of his brother Anil Devgan's demise. Sharing a picture of him, this is what he had to write- "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet." (sic)

Anil Devgan began his journey as an assistant director on Raj Kanwar's Jeet in 1996 and went on to be the assistant on films like Jaan, Itihaas, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He made his directorial debut with Raju Chacha and directed films like Blackmail and Haal-E-Dil.

