Ajay Devgn's character will have shades of grey in YRF's new action film franchise

The news of Ajay Devgn uniting with Aditya Chopra for his first Yash Raj Films' outing has piqued cinephiles' interest. Certain that all eyes will be on the actioner, the producer wants to present Devgn in a memorable avatar. Sources say that the Shiv Rawail-directed venture will see the superstar portray a grey character.

"While the film marks the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan, Ajay leads the show from the front. Taking a cue from the Dhoom franchise where the antagonists have often overshadowed the heroes, Aditya has devised a cool and savvy character with grey shades for Ajay. It will be along the lines of Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan's characters in Dhoom 2 [2006] and Dhoom 3 [2013] respectively. Ajay is expected to sport multiple looks, which will involve the use of prosthetics," reveals a trade source.



Ahaan Panday

Contrary to reports suggesting that it is a superhero film, it will be a slick actioner, complete with mean machines and high-octane stunts. If all goes as planned, the movie will serve as the foundation for a new franchise. "Boosted by the success of the Dhoom movies, Adi has been contemplating developing another franchise for long. He knows that Ajay, with his massive fan following, will be one of the safest bets to kickstart an action series. The production house is in talks with Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has previously worked on The Dark Knight [2008] and Dunkirk [2017], and South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh of Snowpiercer fame for the project," adds the source.



Aditya Chopra

The actor is expected to begin shooting for the yet-untitled film in early 2021 after he wraps up Maidaan and the Kaithi remake. YRF remained unavailable for comment.

