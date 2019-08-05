Ajay Devgn's wish for wife Kajol is filled with humour, see birthday post

bollywood

Bollywood actress Kajol is celebrating her 45th birthday and the actress received an adorable wish from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn clicked this picture of Kajol and shared on his Instagram account.

Kajol celebrates her 45th birthday on Monday, August 5, 2019, and the actress received a compliment from actor-husband Ajay Devgn. Generally, on birthdays, the better half is always seen posting lovey-dovey pictures and romantic posts for their counterpart. However, when it comes to 'Humour King' Ajay Devgn, it better be different and the best! The actor, through Kajol's post, stated that he feels his wife is still young and she need not sleep anymore or rather catch up on her "beauty sleep."

While Kajol was lounging on a resting chair in a beautiful balcony by the beach with legs crossed on the table, hubby Ajay Devgn clicked a picture of his beautiful wife and wrote: "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onAug 4, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Knowing Kajol, she had to come back with a better reply. "I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post. On account of heavy rains in the city, the schools and colleges of Mumbai are shut.

The actress herself shared a morning selfie on her Instagram and spoke about loving thy self and why is it important. She shared her no makeup picture and wrote: "A bittersweet day today. A reason to smile ... and a reason to not. The day u were born you created a ripple in the pond of humanity. So whenever and wherever u are born just remember that you matter. You are special. To all birthdays everywhere. #birthdayselfie #loveyourself #youmatter (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onAug 4, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

As soon as Kajol shared this post, her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped a comment asserting that she (Kajol) is "special". Amrita Arora Ladak also wished Kajol by posting a heart smiley. Sister Tanishaa also shared a special post on her Instagram account, where she shared some funny moments of herself with the elder one. She captioned the photos as: "Happy birthday my darling sis! Here’s to too many mad fun moments. You’ve been my biggest teacher and I love u for it! Have the best year baby (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onAug 4, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

Kajol replied to her baby sister by stressing on the fact that she loves her a lot.

Also, on Ajay Devgn's birthday, Kajol wished her husband in an equally witty manner. She had written, "Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50. [sic]"

Kajol tied the knot with Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. There was wide scrutiny about their relationship since Ajay is an introvert and Kajol exactly the opposite. Kajol and Ajay are happily married with two children, Nysa (16) and son Yug (8).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates