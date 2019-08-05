Ajay Devgn's wish for wife Kajol is filled with humour, see birthday post
Bollywood actress Kajol is celebrating her 45th birthday and the actress received an adorable wish from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn
Kajol celebrates her 45th birthday on Monday, August 5, 2019, and the actress received a compliment from actor-husband Ajay Devgn. Generally, on birthdays, the better half is always seen posting lovey-dovey pictures and romantic posts for their counterpart. However, when it comes to 'Humour King' Ajay Devgn, it better be different and the best! The actor, through Kajol's post, stated that he feels his wife is still young and she need not sleep anymore or rather catch up on her "beauty sleep."
While Kajol was lounging on a resting chair in a beautiful balcony by the beach with legs crossed on the table, hubby Ajay Devgn clicked a picture of his beautiful wife and wrote: "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet. [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Knowing Kajol, she had to come back with a better reply. "I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post. On account of heavy rains in the city, the schools and colleges of Mumbai are shut.
The actress herself shared a morning selfie on her Instagram and spoke about loving thy self and why is it important. She shared her no makeup picture and wrote: "A bittersweet day today. A reason to smile ... and a reason to not. The day u were born you created a ripple in the pond of humanity. So whenever and wherever u are born just remember that you matter. You are special. To all birthdays everywhere. #birthdayselfie #loveyourself #youmatter (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
As soon as Kajol shared this post, her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped a comment asserting that she (Kajol) is "special". Amrita Arora Ladak also wished Kajol by posting a heart smiley. Sister Tanishaa also shared a special post on her Instagram account, where she shared some funny moments of herself with the elder one. She captioned the photos as: "Happy birthday my darling sis! Here’s to too many mad fun moments. You’ve been my biggest teacher and I love u for it! Have the best year baby (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Kajol replied to her baby sister by stressing on the fact that she loves her a lot.
Also, on Ajay Devgn's birthday, Kajol wished her husband in an equally witty manner. She had written, "Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50. [sic]"
Kajol tied the knot with Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. There was wide scrutiny about their relationship since Ajay is an introvert and Kajol exactly the opposite. Kajol and Ajay are happily married with two children, Nysa (16) and son Yug (8).
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on August 5, 1974, Kajol is a complete family person. The actress, who has been immensely appreciated for her performances in films, has been consciously being choosy in her work, post her marriage and especially after entering motherhood. We take a look at some of her candid pictures with her family.
In picture: Kajol lovingly hugs her mother Tanuja in this wonderful black-and-white photo from childhood. (All pictures courtesy: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Instagram accounts)
-
Kajol with her parents Shomu Mukherjee and Tanuja. Her mother, Tanuja, is an actress, while her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer. Kajol's father died in 2008 after suffering from cardiac arrest.
-
Kajol with her mother Tanuja (left) and grandmother Shobhna Samarth (right). She captioned this photo, that she posted in 2018, "#tbt my muhurat of Bekhudi at RK studios, 26 years back!". She made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992.
-
Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. There was wide scrutiny about their relationship since Ajay is an introvert and Kajol exactly the opposite. Their love story is also different. Ajay once revealed that while they were very much in love during their dating days, they hardly said 'I love you' to each other, and even a formal proposal was never made. As Ajay put it, "We just grew with each other, and marriage was imminent though it was never discussed."
-
Kajol gave birth to daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. She was blessed with son Yug on September 13, 2010.
-
Kajol with her teen daughter Nysa. The actress often shares selfies with her daughter on social media.
-
Nysa with her grandmother Veena Devgan, Kajol's mother-in-law.
-
Ajay Devgn with son Yug and wife Kajol on a holiday.
-
Yug enjoys pool time with mother Kajol in the Maldives.
-
Kajol poses for a selfie with daughter Nysa, who is quite a sensation on social media. Recently, Kajol even responded on speculations of her daughter Nysa making a Hindi film debut. "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams," said Kajol.
-
Kajol and Nysa are all smiles in this beautiful selfie. As Nysa turned 16 this year, Kajol took to Instagram to post a sweet message. She wrote - "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always!"
-
Terrific trio! Kajol with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Recently, the veteran actress underwent surgery as she was undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Tanuja was diagnosed with diverticulitis.
-
Kajol with sister Tanishaa. Tanishaa shares a close bond with the Devgn family. She is often spotted with the family at functions and also goes on vacations with them.
-
Kajol's kids Nysa and Yug in a picture from their holiday in the Maldives.
-
When Ajay Devgn took his daughter Nysa out for shopping. Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Ajay Devgn was asked about his opinion on Nysa becoming a fashionista with a huge fan following on Instagram. He was quoted saying, "I don't know much about her fan following, but why do you say that she's a fashionista? She is definitely well-attired because today's generation is like this. I think Nysa is classy in her dressing sense and has good taste. Nysa does her own thing and none of us, including Kajol, interfere."
-
Kajol with daughter Nysa and other family and friends in a photo from their holiday in the Maldives.
-
Nysa and Yug enjoy with other family and friends in the Maldives. Ajay Devgn was quizzed if he will allow Nysa to pursue a career in the film industry if she opts for it. He said, "I won't be able to stop her, but right now, she doesn't want to become an actor. Of course, tomorrow cannot be predicted."
-
Ajay Devgn and Kajol make for a picture-perfect couple in this dreamy photo! The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in February, this year.
-
Kajol poses with mother Tanuja in this candid photo.
-
Kajol and daughter Nysa are twinning in this 'spectacular' photo
-
Kajol's daughter Nysa made her red carpet debut with father Ajay Devgn at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) in 2016. This picture was clicked on the event.
-
Kajol and Ajay Devgn all geared up for a party.
-
Kajol looks ravishing in this red saree.
-
Kajol has worked in Bollywood for more than 25 years now. She has featured in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan. Interestingly, she revealed that she never wanted to be an actor.
-
"I never wanted to be an actor actually. I didn't think of it was worth the money that was being paid out. I didn't think it was worth the effort and I definitely thought my mother worked too hard for whatever she was doing and however we were at that point of time," Kajol said.
-
Kajol added that she told her mother Tanuja that she wanted a "paycheck at the end of the month". Kajol feels Bollywood is a very erratic industry and acting is an erratic profession.
-
Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, which released on Oct 12, 2018. Helicopter Eela is the story of Eela Raiturkar (Kajol), a single, concerned mother who despite being a talented singer, dedicates and focuses her life in nurturing her son, Vivan (Riddhi Sen).
-
Kajol doesn't miss being on a film set as often as she used to. Do you know the reason?
-
Kajol was quoted saying, in an interview, "I don't miss it at all. I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.
-
"My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it," said Kajol.
-
Well, Kajol is a complete family person, and her explanation and these pictures are enough proof of this.
It's Kajol's birthday today. As she turns a year older today, here's a look at pictures from her personal life that you may not have seen before - from selfies with daughter Nysa, husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug to throwback photos with family.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's how Kajol found her soulmate in Ajay Devgn