Ajay Jaswal and Apeksha Jaswal's music label's song sung by Shaan out now

Laut Aao Na is a romantic sad song, which will tug your heartstrings instantly.

Ajay Jaswal and Shaan

Ajay Jaswal gears up to launch another video under the prestigious banner of Apeksha Music, Laut Aao Na. Produced and Directed by Ajay Jaswal; Singer Shaan; Music and Lyrics Faraaz Ahmed; Featuring Ravi Bhatia and Sonali Sudan.

Laut Aao Na is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. The video will make the audience embark into a blissful world of tranquil music and magnificent ambience.

Shaan during the recording of Laut Aao Na

The slow-paced, awe-inspiring musical composition by Faraaz Ahmed blends perfectly with Shaan's soulful voice making it a perfect company for that window gazing.

Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Music who is also the Director and Producer of the song says, "Laut Aao Na testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition by Faraaz Ahmed and Shaan's voice. Shaan is like always outstanding. He is one singer who gives his unique touch to every song."

Ajay Jaswal with Shaan

Faraaz Ahmed says, "The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope audience likes it as much as we do."

Shaan calls Laut Aao Na one of his best work. "It's very rare that I sing an emotional romantic number but this romantic composition is one that will stay with you for a long time" further adding "I am honored to be associated with Apeksha Music. As a music label, they understand their audience and work towards releasing quality content."

Song Link - https://youtu.be/TB_i0QBSfWQ

