Ajay Maken resigns as Congress's Delhi unit chief

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday stepped down as the president of the party's Delhi unit. Taking to Twitter, Maken expressed his gratitude towards the Congress workers and party's president, Rahul Gandhi for their love and support.



"Post 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, as @INCDelhi president, I got immense respect and cooperation from my fellow party workers, the media who provided coverage to the party and our party president @RahulGandhi ji. It was not easy in these difficult situations. I thank all from the deep of my heart," Maken tweeted in Hindi.

In the past few months, Maken's resignation had been doing the rounds, with the Congress refuting the reports each time. In September last year, the Congress had rejected reports of his resignation saying that he was on leave for a health check-up and would be back within a week.



A three-time member of the Delhi Assembly, two-time Member of Parliament (MP) and a former Union Minister, Maken took over as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president in 2015, replacing Arvinder Singh Lovely.



In May 2017, Maken had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief, after the party's poor performance in the civil polls. However, he took over the position later on after Gandhi, then vice-president of the party, reportedly asked the 54-year-old leader to continue.

