Ajaz Khan drug scandal: Lawyer claims girls gave the actor 'small gift' and vanished

crime

Ajaz Khan's lawyer, said that the actor was standing near the parking area, when two girls came and pretended to be fans and took some pictures with him and gave him a small gift

Ajaz Khan being taken to the police station. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan from a hotel in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. They found eight ecstasy tablets in his possession. The police arrested him from K Star hotel in Belapur.

Following a tip-off, a team from the Mumbai police raided K Star early Monday morning. The police produced him in a Belapur court, where they got custody till October 25. An officer from Navi Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell said, "We had received a tip-off about a drug peddler and when we raided the hotel, we found him in possession of drugs. We conducted a medical test on him and are awaiting the reports. We have registered a case against him and have seized 2.30 gms of MDM worth Rs 2,20,000."

Meanwhile, the owner of K Star hotel has insisted that Khan was never in his hotel and said he had CCTV footage to prove it. A senior official at K Star said, "I learnt about the incident in the morning. When I asked my watchman and receptionist why didn't inform me about the raid, they said Khan had not come inside the hotel. He was in the parking lot. We don't have a camera outside the hotel, but our cameras inside don't show Ajaz Khan anywhere inside."

Mahesh Morepatil, Khan's lawyer, said, "My client was standing near the parking area, when two girls came and pretended to be fans and took some pictures with him and gave him a small gift. Immediately after that the police came and caught him. The girls had vanished by then."

View: Ajaz Khan, Mumait Khan: Celebrities who were allegedly involved in drug scandals

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates