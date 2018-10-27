Ajaz Khan Drug Scandal: Navi Mumbai ANC had expected bigger drug haul

crime

The Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) that arrested Ajaz Khan on Monday, had received a tip-off about a person with a large drug haul who would be coming to a hotel in Belapur. The cops were unaware that the person they were looking for was actor Ajaz Khan.

As per sources in the Navi Mumbai ANC, "It was after his arrest inside the hotel that he told us he was a Bollywood actor and former Big Boss contestant. We had laid the trap on the basis of some specific information, but, the quantity of drugs we were expecting to recover as per our information and what we recovered from him was very low."

The officers also said, "We had an information about some drugs suppliers but he turned out be a Bollywood actor. We are now investigating if he was in touch with some drug peddlers in the city. We are analysing his call details, but most of the time he seemed to be using WhatsApp to speak to specific people. Our investigation is on."

Sources also said that Ajaz told the cops he was not aware of any drugs and had been framed because he was speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

