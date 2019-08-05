Akansha Ranjan on best friend Alia Bhatt: Over the years, she's losing her fun side

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and BFF (Best Friend Forever) Akansha Ranjan celebrated Friendship Day by creating a video that had them answer questions about each other

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan together celebrating friendship day. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

As we celebrate the friendship week, actress Alia Bhatt and BFF (Best Friend Forever) Akansha Ranjan took up a challenge to know how well they know each other. Alia Bhatt has come up with her own YouTube channel and keeps sharing some interesting details that keep her connected with the fans. From sharing how a day begins on a film's set to how the house looks like, she has kept it up, close and personal through this medium.

To celebrate friendship day, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan played a game where they had to pick up questions and see whether their answers matched. Also, they had to answer a few things about each other to know how well they know their best friend and how their relationship has evolved.

In the video, Akansha has spilled many beans about Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress is a fitness freak and is extremely particular about her diet. But, did one know that she loves chocolate ice-cream? Her favourite cuisine is continental food and if she ever created a tattoo that would be of number '8'. Well, we have often seen Ranbir Kapoor sporting the number 8 jersey for his football matches and one of the pictures also had Alia sport a number 8 blue-coloured jersey. That picture was from the sets of Brahmastra.

Not just this, do you know who is on Alia Bhatt's speed dial list? It's Akansha Ranjan, RK (Ranbir Kapoor) and Grish. Alia further went on to say that she has eleven-speed dials on her phone.

Watch the video here:

While Hindustan Times spoke to Akansha and Alia about some more things, Akansha was asked about the thing that she dislikes about Alia Bhatt, who she lovingly addresses as 'Ali'. To which, Akansha, who is dearly called 'Kanchi' said that she hates the fact that over the years Alia is losing the fun side to her and takes her self seriously. "Ali radiates a positive vibe, but, over the years, she's losing her fun side. At times, she takes herself too seriously."

When it was Alia's turn to point out what she doesn't like about Akansha, she affirmed, "I don't like the way she deals with her romantic relationships. She's very quick to judge. She's an amazing friend and people should see that side in relationships, too."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from this, she will also be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's film, Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Takht by Karan Johar. Takht is a multi-starre film with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt celebrated her bestie Akansha Ranjan's birthday in the most wonderful way!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates