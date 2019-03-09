Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding: SRK, Aamir and other celebs make a stunning appearance!

bollywood

After Isha Ambani, who tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash is all set to get married to Shloka Mehta this evening. The mega wedding ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and is being attended by several B-Town stars.

From Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs donned their best outfits for the biggest wedding of the year!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was amongst the first celebrities to arrive for the wedding, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The duo looked absolutely stunning in traditional outfits for the ceremony. Aamir looked dapper in an ivory kurta, while, Kiran looked gorgeous in the shades of black and gold and opted for a blue layer.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan looked stunning in a white kurta, while his wife Gauri Khan wore a jaw-dropping Grey sari.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also graced the wedding ceremony dressed in white dhoti-kurta with a vibrant multi-coloured dupatta.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani arrived with his wife Manjeet Hirani to bless the couple. The duo looked absolutely stunning in their traditional attires. Manjeet wore a pink saree with minimal jewellery, while Rajkumar rocked in a black-and-white traditional ensemble.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra arrived for the wedding looking all dapper in his traditional attire.

Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor arrived together for the wedding. Karishma looked beautiful in her cream and gold sari while Kareena was in a gorgeous blue lehenga.

Also seen in attendance were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek looked dapper in a peach and white kurta, while Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a purple lehenga with intricate silver work and little Aaradhya looked lovely in a powder pink lehenga.

Actor Rajinikanth also attending the wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

The Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.

