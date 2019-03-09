Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: The Bachchans look regal in their traditional attire

bollywood

While Abhishek walked in with wife Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh attended the ceremony with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta for the star-studded Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex

The Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex is a star-studded evening as host of Bollywood celebrities, eminent Mumbai and international personalities, politicians and sports stars have arrived to bless the lovely couple. Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta.

The first to arrive for the wedding was Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran Rao and host of other celebs also attended the ceremony. Abhishek Bachchan arrived for the special occasion with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan walked in later with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda for the wedding held at Jio World Centre in BKC.

Aish also took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of her all-ready to attend the big night of Ambanis. One photo had her posing with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek looked dapper in an orange and white kurta with golden embellished work on it, while Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a royal blue lehenga with intricate silver work. Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya looked no less than a princess in a powder pink lehenga.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of her with parents just before they left for the Akash Ambani's wedding and wrote, "Cheese [sic]." Shweta looked all elegant in a never-too-old blue and red lehenga with golden work on the entire couture. Jaya and Amitabh kept it simple - the veteran actress looked ethereal in a golden white saree, whereas Big B looked uber cool in a white and blue kurta, paired with white pyjama as they posed for the photographers at the wedding.



Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan pose for photographs at Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta's wedding

On March 10, a 'mangal parv' ceremony is set to take place that will be followed by a party hosted by both, the Ambanis and the Mehtas. A formal wedding reception on March 11 is scheduled which is touted to be a night of celebrations.





Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan pose for photographs at Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta's wedding

