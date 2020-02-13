Akash and Isha Ambani's workout photos go viral, set major sibling goals

Brother-sister duo Akash and Isha Ambani pose for a picture with their coach post their workout at the gym. Pic/Instagram Ambani Family

Business magnate Mukesh and Nita Ambani's twins, Akash and Isha Ambani have garnered the attention of the media quite frequently, whether it is for their brother-sister bond, throwback photos of their family or being snapped in public for social gatherings.

Isha and Akash are one of the most famous siblings from Mumbai who have proved their sibling bond time and again. The two share a unique and inseparable bond and have never shied away from showing their sibling love for one another. And an old picture of the twins working out at a gym has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family', Isha and Akash can be seen posing with their gym instructor after a workout session. In the photos, brother-sister duo Akash and Isha make for really cool gym buddies as the two pose with their instructor.

In the picture which has gone viral since then, Akash can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and shorts which he paired with a pair of white sports shoes. On the other hand, Isha opted for a grey t-shirt and matching track pants which she paired with a pair of blue sports shoes.

The viral picture has garnered over 7,000 likes with hundreds of followers taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "Isha Ambani is so much like her mother Nita Ambani," while another user commented, "Health is wealth." A third user said, "Hard work always pays off!"

Recently, Isha Ambani hosted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami over a Sunday brunch. The world-renowned artist was on his first visit to India and met Isha over the weekend for a Sunday brunch. For the Sunday brunch outing, Isha looked uber cool and chic in an orange jumpsuit with a front tie-up.

