India is a country that is developing at a rapid pace. Yet, despite this, it is experiencing what experts refer to as 'brain drain' Brain drain is the mass emigration of skilled or educated people from a country in search of better living standards and professional opportunities. There is a perceived lack of opportunities, which compels Indian people to move to other countries in order to achieve their goals. However, this is not true for every Indian, as there are still a few who believe in serving the motherland and making the country proud. One such person is Akhil Turai, a rocket scientist and entrepreneur.

Akhil Turai, was born in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on January 21, 1995. As a young boy he began his schooling at St. Joseph School, but was moved at age nine to Mumbai, where he attended Holy Angel's High School. Later, he graduated from Wamanrao Muranjan Junior College in Mulund.

Not many people know that at the tender age of 17, Akhil enrolled for electronic engineering at Datta Meghe College of Engineering in Airoli. However, after Mumbai University awarded the wrong grades , he dropped out of the college. Interestingly though, after he had dropped out, Akhil studied Astrophysics independently online on MOOCs.

Since childhood, Akhil says that he was fascinated by the great scientist, Stephen Hawking. At 18, after dropping out from Datta Meghe College of Engineering, he enrolled for Textile Engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology in Matunga. But later, he moved to Dyestuff Technology. Akhil refers to this decision as 'spontaneous' and acknowledges that he was not mature enough to make such a rash decision about his future. Despite this impulsive decision, he admits that he was not doing well at the institute, because deep down, he wasn't interested in chemistry.

During a discussion with one of his professors, it was suggested that Akhil switch his course from chemistry to physics. He had always been interested in physics and had excelled particularly in astronomy. Following his professor's recommendation, he dropped out from the college for the second time and joined SRM University in Aerospace Engineering. Akhil's grades were finally back on track and despite taking a year out of his studies due to health issues, he finally achieved his degree in aerospace engineering.

Inspired by Bill Nye's planetary society, he planned to develop a mega asteroid defence system global link across the earth to protect our planet from the impact of unexpected asteroids. For this, he planned to work with NASA, JAXA, Roscosmos, ESA, and ISRO.

Many people (even today) think that Akhil Turai works for NASA, but he rejects such claims and calls it a hoax. However, he says that he has worked with many NASA scientists. Presently he has many ongoing contracts with various space agencies for his future mission of building an asteroid defence system. Remember, that Akhil dedicated his asteroid defence system global link (a non-profit organisation) to save humanity.

Furthermore, he has plans to start an engineering and space company which he says will be operational by the year 2025.

