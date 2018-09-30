Akhilesh Yadav: Congress' responsibility to bring together those with similar ideology

national

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said that it was the Congress' responsibility to bring people with similar ideologies under one umbrella. He was replying to a query on why the SP did not enter into an alliance with the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Yadav said that the SP would fight the MP polls along with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) which has a base in the tribal pockets of the state.

"It is the responsibility of Congress to see how the people with similar ideology can come together," he told reporters. "SP will contest on those seats where it had secured good votes in previous elections," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. Earlier, addressing a gathering at Technical School Ground here, Yadav lashed out at the Centre for demonetisation which he claimed had harmed the country's growth and had neither curbed inflation nor terrorism.

He alleged that over 50,000 farmers had committed suicide nationwide over the past four years, adding that the government had even stopped putting out data related to this. Yadav took a swipe at MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and accused him misleading the people for claiming that the state's roads were better than that of the USA. Yadav said that people from rural areas would never be able to visit the US to find out the truth.

