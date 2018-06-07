Aksa beach murder: Bhabhi was cheating on me, says lover who killed her

Accused, who was sleeping with cousin's wife, said he had received videos of her engaged in sexual acts with other people; claims he killed her in self-defence after she threatened him



Harish Tatad

A week after Harish Tatad, 30, murdered his sister-in-law in a cottage at Aksa beach and left her naked body in a pool of blood, he has revealed grisly details about the crime.

The police already knew that the accused was having an affair with the victim, his cousin's wife Indu Tatad, 33. Harish has now revealed that he was not the only man Indu was having an affair with. Sources said that Harish had received videos of Indu engaging in sexual acts with other people.

Self-defence?

Heartbroken though he was, Harish was not the one who had carried the murder weapon to the lodge at Aksa beach. On the day of the murder, Harish and Indu met at the guesthouse. After they had sex, Harish went to the washroom. When he came out, he saw that Indu had pulled out a knife from her bag. She had realised that Harish was aware of her other relationships, and threatened to use the knife if he told her husband about it.

An officer from the Malwani police said, "An argument broke out between them, and Indu allegedly attacked Harish. He got furious, pulled the knife from her hands and retaliated with a fatal stab." Scared, he fled the guesthouse and boarded a bus to Gujarat.

Bleeding heavily

He was bleeding heavily and on the verge of unconsciousness, when the bus conductor called emergency services in Navsari. When the Navsari police arrived, Harish told them about the murder, and also called and informed Indu's husband.

Harish received two injuries, one in the stomach and another in his thighs. He was shifted to a hospital in Surat. An officer from Malwani police said, "A team has now gone to Surat to monitor him and take him into custody, if he has recovered enough."

