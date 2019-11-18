Akshay has been working hard to make it big in Bollywood

He was called as Aruku and later also got recognition in films with this name. However, he took up yet another name called Simhaswapna (meaning someone who gains complete control over different things). While working with different renowned directors, he got recognition for his passion and dedication towards acting.

Akshay often felt entering into the stream of science and get into research by becoming a scientist. However, fate has decided something different for the young man as he moved the path of acting and went on to become an actor. He remembered he used to participate in plays and skits in his school and college days that developed his interest in this field. Also, his grandfather also has to be blamed for developing his interest in this field that sows the seed of acting in this life in his tender age. He used to visit with him at the theatre when he was doing a play based on Ramayana.

It helped him to explore the basics of acting and provided him enough fodder to get into this field. However, his road to this field was not that easy, as he used to face a lot. No one really helped him or supported him even his friends and family members did not give him regard on this and he turned the matter of ridicule. Only his mother used to secretly support him and believed in him what he said. But he kept on working and walking on this path to become an actor.

Besides, he has a couple of endorsements for a few brands and companies for a wide range of products in the market, which include the coffee brand. He has been part of many ads as well besides trying his luck and gaining recognition in the field of glamor and industry. He seems to be enjoying a decent career in Bollywood and has even rejected the offer for a Web series by a leading OTT in the industry to continue working in the Tinsel Town. Currently, he seems to be on a break on health grounds but soon would make his comeback as he is shaping up his personality. However, he seems to be in talks with makers of a multilingual series in a lead role, apart from getting an untitled crime thriller soon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever