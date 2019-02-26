Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others hail IAF operation across LoC

bollywood

The IAF managed to destroy control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure

Indian celebrities Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, have hailed IAF's multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places across LoC twelve days after Pulwama attack. The IAF managed to destroy control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

Actor Ajay Devgn too tweeted, "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi."

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Actors Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Sonakshi Sinha too hailed the operation on Twitter

Actor Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack."

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. à¤Â à¤Âà¤¦à¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Here's what others have tweeted:

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAFðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 26, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan too wrote, "Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour."

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

The strike took place around 3: 30 am using 12 Mirage 2,000 fighter jets. The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it.

Yayyyyyy!!! May d force be with the INDIAN FORCES ! https://t.co/tdpVvrS0NJ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 26, 2019

Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one.ð®ð³ð #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019

A great sight and a great thought. Here stands the #NationalWarMemorial to pay a tribute to all the brave hearts. Jai Hind! ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/rCWYsbKyQr — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 25, 2019

Jai Hind...fully support the direct annihilation of #terrorist camps, you can run but you can’t hide https://t.co/8sgY45slsX — DABAS (@parvindabas) February 26, 2019

