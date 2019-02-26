Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others hail IAF operation across LoC

Updated: Feb 26, 2019, 13:42 IST | mid-day online desk

The IAF managed to destroy control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure

Indian celebrities Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, have hailed IAF's multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places across LoC twelve days after Pulwama attack. The IAF managed to destroy control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

Actor Ajay Devgn too tweeted, "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi."

Actors Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Sonakshi Sinha too hailed the operation on Twitter

Actor Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack."

Here's what others have tweeted:

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan too wrote, "Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour."

The strike took place around 3: 30 am using 12 Mirage 2,000 fighter jets. The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

