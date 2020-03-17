Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna chill at home, thanks to Coronavirus
Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account and shared a witty post that was also an important message for all of us, but what steals the show is the way she's chilling at home with hubby Akshay Kumar.
Given the Coronavirus outbreak that has led to the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls and the postponement of Bollywood and Hollywood films, actors are now spending time at home with family. One of them is Akshay Kumar, whose picture with Twinkle Khanna has gone viral on social media.
A picture that was shared by one of his fans on Instagram, the Barsaat actress, and his wife was seen chilling in the coolest and the most casual way possible and we love the way she poses as Kumar looks in the camera. What we are wondering is who captured this moment?
And coming to Khanna's Instagram post. She had an amusing, witty, but also a very important message for all of us. She wrote- "We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don't want to infect others as that is the only way to contain it." (sic)
When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, ‘We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.’ And @deepshikhakhanna love this outfit from @goodearthindia but love you even more ðÂÂÂ
