Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna chill at home, thanks to Coronavirus

Given the Coronavirus outbreak that has led to the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls and the postponement of Bollywood and Hollywood films, actors are now spending time at home with family. One of them is Akshay Kumar, whose picture with Twinkle Khanna has gone viral on social media.

A picture that was shared by one of his fans on Instagram, the Barsaat actress, and his wife was seen chilling in the coolest and the most casual way possible and we love the way she poses as Kumar looks in the camera. What we are wondering is who captured this moment?

Take a look right here:

And coming to Khanna's Instagram post. She had an amusing, witty, but also a very important message for all of us. She wrote- "We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don't want to infect others as that is the only way to contain it." (sic)

Take a look:

Do you agree with her?

