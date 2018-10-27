Akshay Kumar bats for emphasis on sports

bollywood

Akshay Kumar added, "A person has a hidden passion for at least one sport, but it's lethargy that stops us from [chasing] it

Akshay Kumar says people need to put more emphasis on sports in India. "Each person should take up at least one sport in their life, even if it is just a hobby," Kumar said in a statement.

He added, "A person has a hidden passion for at least one sport, but it's lethargy that stops us from [chasing] it. I want more films to be made around sports. Winning Gold in the Olympics is not very difficult for our nation if we put our heart and soul in it," he added.

Pointing out that he is driven by real-life stories, Kumar makes a case for his choice of cinema. "Today, viewers want to see the story of an extraordinary person that inspires them to achieve extraordinary things."

