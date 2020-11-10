Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release, Laxmii. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving the final touch to the actor's make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.

"Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who's been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii Now it's over to you guys," Akshay captioned the post. Have a look right here:

The film is a horror-comedy that also features Kiara Advani, and is remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. Earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, the name of the film had to be changed on the suggestion of the censor board after a section of social media users felt the title insulted the Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever