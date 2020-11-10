Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'
Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving final touch to the the actor's make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release, Laxmii. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving the final touch to the actor's make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.
"Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who's been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii Now it's over to you guys," Akshay captioned the post. Have a look right here:
Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who’s been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Now it’s over to you guys, #LaxmiiStreamingToday from 7.05 pm only on @disneyplushotstarvip #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali @kiaraaliaadvani @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany
The film is a horror-comedy that also features Kiara Advani, and is remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. Earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, the name of the film had to be changed on the suggestion of the censor board after a section of social media users felt the title insulted the Hindu Goddess Laxmi.
