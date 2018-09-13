Akshay Kumar: Cleanliness should be prioritised for healthy future

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has urged people to participate in Swachhata Hi Seva Andolan movement

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar, who raised the problem of poor sanitation in India through the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has urged people to participate in Swachhata Hi Seva Andolan movement. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old tweeted: "Thanks to 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha', I got to know about the lack of basic sanitation facilities suffered by millions. Swachhata (cleanliness) should be prioritised for our nation's healthy future. Join the Swachhata Hi Seva Andolan."

Thanks to ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ I got to know about the lack of basic sanitation facilities suffered by millions.Swachhata should be prioritized for our nation’s healthy future.Join the SwachhataHiSeva Andolan,send ur Swachhata Shramdaan moments using #SHS2018 or #à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤Âà¤¤à¤¾_à¤¹à¥Â_à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¾ pic.twitter.com/VQeMUtI1IU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Along with the post, Akshay Kumar posted a poster of the movement. It reads: "Become a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Andolan and undertake shramdaan (voluntary contribution) starting 9.30 a.m. on September 15 in your area. Share your Swachhata moments using #SHS208. [sic]" Akshay also made the audience witness India's sanitation issues in film Pad Man, which focused on menstrual hygiene.

On Wednesday (September 12), Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share the poster of his upcoming film, Kesari. He unveiled the first poster of Kesari on Twitter. In the poster, Akshay can be seen in an orange colour turban, portraying the role of a Sikh warrior. He is leading an entire unit of turbaned warriors. Akshay Kumar captioned the post as: "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi [sic]."

