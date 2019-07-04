Akshay Kumar confirms Mission Mangal's release date; clash with Saaho on

bollywood

Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The film will release on Independence Day and will clash at the box office with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.

On Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The film will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019, Independence Day. Apart from announcing the film's release date, the actor has also emphasised on the importance of doing a film like Mission Mangal. The only reason Akshay has done this film is for his daughter Nitara and other children of her age. The actor plays a scientist in this film.

"Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," wrote the actor.

He further added, "For several years Hollywood made movies and tv shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, etc., this inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists, and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie... a movie that inspires our future generations... one that celebrates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me... a film that I hope will inspire as much as it will entertain. Based on the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary... a story that proves that creativity, ideas, and dreams have no limit... just like the sky! This Independence Day-the sky is not the limit."

Arriving this Independence Day, it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, with Jagan Shakti helming the film.

A post from the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi read: "Thank you Akshay Kumar for being a part of this incredible journey! We can't think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India's space mission to Mars #MissionMangal."

Thank you @akshaykumar for being a part of this incredible journey! We can’t think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars #MissionMangal https://t.co/Xn5ULQWkjN — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) July 4, 2019

Other films that are releasing on Independence Day are Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho, and John Abraham's Batla House. This clash is termed as "suicidal" for the industry economics by trade pundits.

