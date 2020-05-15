Akshay Kumar donates virus screening device to Mumbai Police

Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 wrist bands with sensors to detect COVID-19 symptoms to the Mumbai police personnel. As brand ambassador of GOQii, which has announced a breakthrough in early virus detection through GOQii Vital 3.0, the bands will track body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure while keeping a check on the person's step count and calories.

Early detection of the virus boosts chances of survival. Last month, the star had donated R2 crore to the city cops who are at the frontline, fighting the spread of the virus and ensuring that people stay at home during the lockdown.

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has donated to the coronavirus warriors. The actor has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Later, he also extended his helping hand of Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have collaborated with Dharavi rappers for a music video to spread the stay-at-home message to help control community spread of the virus.

Isn't that really thoughtful?

