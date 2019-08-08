Akshay Kumar feels Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is future of Bollywood

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his upcoming drama Mission Mangal along with the co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. During media interaction, Akshay said how Taimur Ali has a bright Bollywood future

Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Upcoming drama film Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi is a space drama which highlights the success of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Ahead of the trailer release, which is slated to release later in the day, the makers have also launched brand new posters of the film. Produced by R Balki, it has been directed by Jagan Shakti. The film is set to release on August 15.

During a promotional event, Akshay and the team were in interaction with Bollywood Hungama, and during the interview, the Gold actor was asked about the future of Hindi cinema. When asked which actor or actress will rule the future, Akshay said "Taimur." Seconds later, the Tumhari Sulu actor burst out laughing and said: "This is the best answer. I love it."

Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar's Instagram account

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will also be seen along with Kareena, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Good News, which is currently in post-production. The PadMan actor has also been shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. He will also do a series with Amazon.

Also Read: Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti: ISRO made it Mission Possible

Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, has been busy shooting for her film Saandh Ki Aankh, where she will play the role of a sharpshooter, along with Bhumi Pednekar. Vidya Balan just saw the release of her Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai, where she has a short yet significant role.

Sharing her experience working with an ensemble cast, Taapsee Pannu said in an interview with mid-day: "I got greedy for Mission Mangal. Sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan don't happen every day. It's a unique film."

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Taapsee Pannu said how important it is to have an actor like Akshay Kumar to fill in the box office numbers. Taapsee added: "We can't escape that it is a commercial requirement. This is a big-budget film. We need to face the reality that Akshay Kumar's face on the poster will be able to get huge footfalls. Five of us women put together won't be able to add up to the opening figure that Akshay alone can get. Truth is, if we women weren't there, the film would still open big because of him. Our absence would have reduced the star quotient but not made as big a difference."

Also Read: Mission Mangal new posters: Makers introduce characters ahead of the trailer launch

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates