Akshay Kumar gives us a glimpse into his upcoming film Kesari with new posters and teasers

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari releases on March 21, 2019. Check out the new posters and teasers from the film

Kesari posters. Pic/Akshay Kumar's official Instagram account

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari releases on March 21, 2019, and the actor is on a promotional spree. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra and is a period war drama film. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fights in the battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Akshay Kumar has shared new posters from the film. Check out:

In the Instagram posts, Akshay has teased that there will be more posters released soon. He wrote, "Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.

Get ready for #GlimpsesOfKesari from 2pm onwards. #Kesari [sic]"

Akshay also shared teasers from the film that have got us curious. Check it here:

Doesn't the film look amazing from the videos Akshay has shared? It will be interesting to see what else Akshay Kumar and the team of Kesari have in store for us. For now, the movie looks exciting and Akshay's bearded and turbaned look in it is fascinating.

