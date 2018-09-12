Kesari first poster: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Saragarhi martyrs

bollywood

On the occasion of Saragarhi Day, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to unveil the first poster of his film, Kesari

Akshay Kumar in Kesari's poster. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@akshaykumar

On the occasion of Saragarhi Day, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share the poster of his upcoming film, Kesari. He unveiled the first poster of Kesari on Twitter. In the poster, Akshay can be seen in an orange colour turban, portraying the role of a Sikh warrior. He is leading an entire unit of turbaned warriors. Akshay Kumar captioned the post as: "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi [sic]."

Karan Johar, who is backing the film under his Dharma Productions, also took to his social media handle to release the first poster of the film.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019. Kesari is based on 1857 Battle of Saragarhi between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen, where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari is the same film, which was announced with Salman Khan and Karan Johar coming onboard as the film's producers. On hearing these three bigwigs joining hands for this epic saga, their fans couldn't contain their excitement. However, due to certain reasons, Salman Khan opted out of the association.

