Akshay Kumar: I don't understand unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship

Akshay Kumar, who was questioned about his citizenship, has given his detractors a piece of his mind

Akshay Kumar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

That Akshay Kumar holds Canadian citizenship and therefore isn't entitled to vote in India is something that the actor hasn't hidden from anyone. However, it has become a norm every election for Akshay to be questioned about his citizenship. On April 29, the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were held in Mumbai, and ever since then, Akshay has been questioned for not coming out to vote.

At a recent event, where Akshay Kumar was present to promote his brother-in-law Karan Kapadia's film, Blank, the actor was asked why he did not vote. To which, the actor dodged the question and told the reporter, "Chaliye Beta" while walking off.

Akshay Kumar has established his image as Bollywood's poster-boy of patriotism with films like Kesari, Baby, Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Airlift. The fact that he missed voting gave trolls a field day with jokes and memes.

Seemingly, these comments and trolls have affected the actor, and therefore, he took to his social media account to respond to them. He gave them a piece of his mind with this hard-hitting post. He wrote: "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have never visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."

He further added: "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."

"Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger," concluded the Toilet - Ek Prem Katha actor.

