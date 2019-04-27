Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Good News to release on December 27

bollywood

Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the theatres on December 27

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that his upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the theatres on December 27. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September.

Akshay announced the new release date on Instagram. "Good News for a good start to the new year! See you on 27th December," he wrote. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films



The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The shooting for Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we are getting updates from the set.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the film's wrap up. The video has Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani standing outside an IVF Laboratory at the hospital, making sounds of the siren.

Also Read: Good News team Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani wrap up shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates