Akshay Kumar is having fun on sets of Sooryavanshi and this picture is proof

The photo shared on Instagram sees Akshay Kumar alongside director Rohit Shetty and other actors of Sooryavanshi pointing guns at man referred to as "Fight Master" in the caption.

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi (Picture courtesy/Akshay Kumar's Instagram account)

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by sharing a striking picture from the sets of his much-talked-about cop drama Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The photo shared on Instagram sees Akki alongside director Rohit Shetty and other actors pointing guns at man referred to as "Fight Master" in the caption.

"When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master #Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month," he wrote alongside the snap.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif who is playing the female lead in Sooryavanshi shared a monochrome picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of the film which took social media by storm.

Check it out, in case you have missed it:

Sooryavanshi was set to lock horns with Salman Khan starrer Inshallah during Eid, but later to avoid any clash, the makers of action thriller changed the release date to March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

After the success of Simmba and Singham, Rohit has expanded his cop universe with Sooryavanshi.

