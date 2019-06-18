Twinkle Khanna shares a cheesy post for 'handsome hunk' Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her tongue-in-cheek comments and sarcasm, posted a whacky picture with husband Akshay Kumar, and the caption will make leave you in splits

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account

Twinkle Khanna, the author of three books, is extremely active on social media. From voicing her opinions time and again to make herself heard amidst the crowd, Twinkle leaves no stone unturned to make her words reach the audience.

On Monday, just a day after Father's Day celebration, Twinkle Khanna shared a monochrome picture, where she is seen making a funny face, while Akshay Kumar enjoying every bit of it. The Mela actress couldn't stop praising her husband - 'the handsome hunk of her life', Akshay Kumar.

The actress captioned the picture: "My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz [sic]"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in a cop drama, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

Also Read: Batla House, Mission Mangal and Saaho to lock horns at the box office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates