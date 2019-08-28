Akshay Kumar juggles between shoots; spends quality time with mother

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's latest post is winning the internet where he has urged fans to spend quality time with their parents. In the video, he is seen taking a stroll with his mother in London.

Akshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia in London. Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post is brightening the internet and spreading smiles. On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video with his mother (Aruna Bhatia) on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen talking to her and spending some quality time with her. The action star's mom is suffering from a knee injury and therefore was seen sitting on a motorised wheelchair.

Akshay Kumar shared the video and urged everyone to spend time with their parents. The Mission Mangal actor captioned the video as: "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onAug 27, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

Twinkle Khanna was very happy about it and shared a flying kiss emoticon for hubby dearest. Actor Himansh Kohli wrote: "How sweet!! Very well said Sir! They only want time & love from us (sic)." Musician B Praak also hailed this action and wrote: "Paaji (Brother)" with two hug emoticons.

Akshay Kumar is also a doting father and has spoken on various occasions about his children, Nitara and Aarav. On the professional front, the 51-year-old's latest release Mission Mangal is still running in theatres and has a stronghold at the box office even after two weeks of its release. The film's two week-collection stands at Rs 168.48 crore excluding Tuesday's collection (the figures are yet to be received).

Akshay Kumar's next film, Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani will release on May 22, 2020. The film, helmed by Raghava Lawrence is the remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana. Akshay plays the character of a person who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia get mobbed by street children; see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates