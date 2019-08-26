Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia get mobbed by street children; see photos

bollywood

On Sunday evening, Aarav Bhatia and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. They were surrounded by the street kids present there outside the eatery

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia. All Photos: Yogen Shah

The hysteria around star kids is more than the stars themselves. Actor Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have done films together and are great friends as well. Same is the case with their children, Aarav Bhatia and Ibrahim Ali Khan respectively. The star kids stepped out on a Sunday evening for dinner at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai.

Seems like their celebrity fathers, these children are also major crowd pullers. Aarav Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arhaan Khan (son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan) and a few of their other friends were exiting a popular restaurant-chain in Bandra when they got surrounded by street children.



Arhaan Khan spotted outside the Bandra restaurant.

Like father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, their son, Ibrahim, too, comes across as a humble person. He was seen laughing and enjoying with the children and they also looked happy. A few days ago, sister Sara Ali Khan had also obliged a few children with photographs and selfies.

View this post on Instagram #ibrahimalikhan and #aaravbhatia post dinner #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onAug 25, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

Aarav Bhatia also seemed comfortable with the frenzy around.

Later, Ibrahim and Aarav travelled back home in the same car. Both teenagers study abroad and whenever they are in India, the star kids make sure that they catch up on each other.

Aarav Bhatia is a social media favourite, recently he prepared a delicious meal for his family - Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara, and guests. Mommy Twinkle had also shared photos of the dinner spread on her Instagram account.

Speaking about Ibrahim Ali Khan harbouring Bollywood aspirations, in an earlier interview with DNA during Kaalakaandi's promotions, he had said, "Yes. Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it. But then what the heck? Talking about being a star, my wife points out that till a few years ago, even I didn't want to be an actor, I wanted to be a star (laughs)."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan as she walks the ramp

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates