Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan as she walks the ramp

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the first time and Kartik Aaryan, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen rooting for her. Reports suggest that Sara and Kartik are seeing each other.

Sara Ali Khan on the ramp and Kartik-Ibrahim all elated as the audience for the show. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the India Couture Week in New Delhi. Accompanying her to the event were Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is Sara's debut on the ramp and both, Kartik and Ibrahim, who were seen sitting in the first row were excited for Sara.

A video from the fashion show has surfaced on social media and Kartik Aaryan's wide smile refuses to cease as he sees Sara Ali Khan making heads turn. Dressed in an ivory studded lehenga, the Kedarnath actress looked gorgeous. She had her hair parted in the middle and left open with soft curls.

Sara Ali Khan with her designer Falguni Peacock on the ramp at the India Couture Week in New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp like a professional and greeted everyone with a 'namaste' and an 'aadaab'. Pictures and videos from the event have been dominating social media now. Kartik and Ibrahim's bond is something fresh that the audience will get to witness. While there are reports of Kartik and Sara dating each other, it's interesting to see the Luka Chuppi actor share a friendly rapport with Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan greets the audience with a namaste while Kartik and Ibrahim look at her.

Here is the video that has Sara walking the ramp like a diva while Kartik and Ibrahim are seen cheering for her. A few days ago, Sara travelled to Lucknow to meet Aaryan and a video from there also made its way to social media. In the video, Kartik was seen getting protective of Sara and how he kept her from getting mobbed by fans present there. After their Lucknow visit, they are seen here in New Delhi together for her debut on the ramp.

View this post on Instagram #saraalikhan walks for @falgunishanepeacockindia A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onJul 26, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Earlier, a video of Sara Ali Khan as a little child gracing the quiz show in an audience, Kaun Banega Crorepati, went insanely viral. In the video, the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, is seen asking Sara to greet him with an aadaab. The graceful aadaab by Sara Ali Khan is loved by many in the film industry.

